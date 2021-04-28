How to watch NFL Draft-a-Thon ft Tom Brady, Addison Rae, NICKMERCS & more - Dexerto

With the NFL Draft kicking off on Thursday, April 29, the league is hosting an online Draft-a-Thon, with many top names from across the NFL and entertainment space coming together to entertain fans as the action gets going.

At its core, the Draft-a-Thon is a fundraiser for key areas such as the digital divide, health disparities among different communities, mental health and food insecurity.

Hosted by NFL Network’s Kay Adams, Deion Sanders, Emmanuel Acho and Kevin Hart, the Draft-a-Thon brings together some of the biggest players in NFL history, as well as Twitch, YouTube and TikTok stars.

Here’s how you can tune in to the Draft-a-Thon before watching your team take their first pick.

NFL 2021 Draft-a-Thon stream

The NFL are streaming the Draft-a-Thon across every social platform imaginable including Twitch, YouTube (embedded above) and TikTok.

Like last year you’ll get to see some top names talk about their experience with football, their team, their opinion on draft prospects and much more.

The first day of the stream starts at 7.30PM ET (4.30PM PT / 12.30PM BST) on Thursday, April 29 and will finish four hours later at 11.30PM ET. Day 2 takes place from 7-11PM ET on Friday, April 30.

NFL 2021 Draft-a-Thon guests

There will be a huge number of top NFL legends, current players and online stars popping in to the stream across the first two days of the Draft.

Here’s some of the biggest names you can expect to see:

Tom Brady

NICKMERCS

Jalen Suggs

Ric Flair

FaZe Clan

Barry Sanders

Mark Ingram

Addison Rae

Julian Edelman

Shaquil Barrett

24kGoldn

And many more!

What is the NFL Draft-a-Thon?

Think of the Draft-a-Thon as somewhat of a Draft party, except it’s with some massive celebrities and your favorite players — and for charity!

There’s not really a schedule as such, with it more just being conversations among all the big names that appear, sharing their stories and talking about their relationship with football.

So tune into the Draft-a-Thon and see how your favorite players, gamers and influencers feel about the early Draft picks.