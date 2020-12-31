Logo
Entertainment

How to watch MrBeast’s YouTube Rewind 2020 – date & time

Published: 31/Dec/2020 19:31 Updated: 1/Jan/2021 15:10

by Virginia Glaze
How to watch Mr Beast YouTube Rewind 2020
YouTube: MrBeast

Share

MrBeast YouTube Rewind

With YouTube declining to release an official Rewind to recap 2020, one of the platform’s biggest names has decided to take matters into his own hands — and we’ve got all the information you need to tune in on time.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is arguably one of YouTube’s biggest superstars. Best known for giving out jaw-dropping amounts of cash and orchestrating insane challenges, he’s managed to amass an impressive 49 million subscribers thanks to his tireless efforts.

All those days of saying Logan Paul’s name 100,000 times have paid off, as he’s been able to open up his own delivery restaurant and even buy a private island — and now, he’s creating his own YouTube Rewind production.

When and where to watch MrBeast’s YouTube Rewind

On December 31, the influencer revealed that his take on the platform’s annual tradition would be going live on January 1.

The video will air at 4 PM EST on MrBeast’s own YouTube channel, so keep an eye on it if you’re interested in tuning in!

Possible Dream face reveal?

Fans aren’t just tuning in to see MrBeast’s 2020 recap; wildly popular Minecraft streamer ‘Dream’ is also proving to be a big draw, as he appeared to tease a long-awaited face reveal in a cryptic Twitter video.

It seems that he will be taking part in the production — and his involvement certainly makes sense, considering he gained 14 million subscribers just this year, alone.

What is YouTube Rewind?

Ever since 2010, YouTube has celebrated its best moments with a humorous video that usually features its biggest content creators. While generally well-received, the tradition gained criticism in 2018 after refraining from including some of that year’s big developments and key influencers.

In 2020, YouTube announced that it would not be putting together a Rewind video at all, stating: “2020 has been different. It doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t. So, we’re taking a break from Rewind this year.”

Despite YouTube’s hesitation on creating a Rewind for 2020, one group of actors and producers created a full-length musical to recap the platform’s year-in-review — although it was met with mixed reviews from fans and creators.

It looks like MrBeast is taking the reins when it comes to this year’s definitive Rewind, and only time will tell if it stays faithful to the actual events on YouTube this year.

Entertainment

Bella Poarch’s most viewed TikToks of 2020

Published: 1/Jan/2021 15:21

by Georgina Smith
Bella Poarch faces the camera next to a TikTok logo
Instagram: bella.poarch

Share

Bella Poarch TikTok

Bella Poarch has gone insanely viral on multiple occasions this year on TikTok, combining some viral sounds with her addictive head-bobbing and more. She has become one of the app’s most well-known faces, but what were her most viewed TikToks in 2020?

Social media star Bella Poarch joined TikTok in April 2020, and without even a full year on the app she has managed to become one of the most viral creators, with her content smashing records and appearing on For You Pages across the world.

She primarily makes dance and lip-sync related content for her 50.9 million followers, but one trend in particular has people falling in love with the star. To the tune of upbeat remixes, Bella bounces her head up and down with a series of facial expressions ranging from cute to bizarre, a quirk that scored her millions of likes.

Instagram: Bella Poarch
The TikTok star has over 50 million followers on the platform.

Her dance to viral TikTok sound ‘M to the B’ even secured the top spot as the most liked video on the entire app, spreading across the internet like wildfire and cementing her TikTok fame.

With so many viral videos it’s been a great year on TikTok for Bella, but what were her most viewed TikToks?

5 – All TikTok Mashup – 167.3 million views

@bellapoarch

🥴

♬ All TikTok Mashup (JVKE – Upside Down) – JVKE 🌩

The All TikTok Mashup remix went hugely viral on the app this year, taking multiple already popular TikTok sounds and combining them in an upbeat track that users loved. Bella’s expressions filled dance boosted the song’s popularity even more.

4 – Knock at the Door – 167.7 million views

@bellapoarch

😌Knock at the door🚪

♬ Knock at the Door – Playsongs People

This kids song went unexpectedly viral when users started parodying what it would be like if famous TikTokers like Charli D’Amelio were to dance to the simple track

Bella Poarch did her own version where her movements matched up with the sound effects perfectly, inspiring even more videos from a variety of different creators.

3 – M to the B Part 2 – 169.9 million views

When Bella realized her ‘M to the B’ video had become the most liked video on the platform, she decided to commemorate it by recreating the dance in a duet with herself, making the video go viral all over again.

@bellapoarch

#duet with @bellapoarch I just realized this is the most liked tiktok video😭💕 Thank you and I love you guys🥺💕

♬ M to the B – Millie B

2 – The Banjo Beat – 197.7 million views

Ricky Desktop’s Banjo Beat had everybody loving the unexpected mix of genres, but it was the perfect recipe for a viral TikTok as Bella showed in her take on the song.

@bellapoarch

😆ok it was actually fun making this one

♬ The Banjo Beat, Pt. 1 – Ricky Desktop

1 – M to the B – 510.1 million views

Taking the top spot for Bella Poarch’s most watched TikTok of 2020 is of course her original take on the M to the B remix, far surpassing her other most viewed videos with this addictive track. Thousands of people tried to recreate the TikToker’s unique dance style, but Bella has remained seemingly unbeatable.

@bellapoarch

To the 🐝 🐝 🐝 #fyp

♬ M to the B – Millie B

Bella Poarch certainly seems to have found a winning formula with her TikToks, and this is only a small portion of the huge amount of her videos that have gone viral. Fans will no doubt be anticipating any new content the star is planning on bringing out in the next year.