How to watch MrBeast’s YouTube Rewind 2020 – date & time

With YouTube declining to release an official Rewind to recap 2020, one of the platform’s biggest names has decided to take matters into his own hands — and we’ve got all the information you need to tune in on time.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is arguably one of YouTube’s biggest superstars. Best known for giving out jaw-dropping amounts of cash and orchestrating insane challenges, he’s managed to amass an impressive 49 million subscribers thanks to his tireless efforts.

All those days of saying Logan Paul’s name 100,000 times have paid off, as he’s been able to open up his own delivery restaurant and even buy a private island — and now, he’s creating his own YouTube Rewind production.

When and where to watch MrBeast’s YouTube Rewind

On December 31, the influencer revealed that his take on the platform’s annual tradition would be going live on January 1.

My take on Youtube Rewind drops tomorrow! https://t.co/cUvb168CgS — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) December 31, 2020

The video will air at 4 PM EST on MrBeast’s own YouTube channel, so keep an eye on it if you’re interested in tuning in!

Possible Dream face reveal?

Fans aren’t just tuning in to see MrBeast’s 2020 recap; wildly popular Minecraft streamer ‘Dream’ is also proving to be a big draw, as he appeared to tease a long-awaited face reveal in a cryptic Twitter video.

let's start 2021 off with a bang… pic.twitter.com/CZXp0VoOLm — Dream (@Dream) December 31, 2020

It seems that he will be taking part in the production — and his involvement certainly makes sense, considering he gained 14 million subscribers just this year, alone.

What is YouTube Rewind?

Ever since 2010, YouTube has celebrated its best moments with a humorous video that usually features its biggest content creators. While generally well-received, the tradition gained criticism in 2018 after refraining from including some of that year’s big developments and key influencers.

In 2020, YouTube announced that it would not be putting together a Rewind video at all, stating: “2020 has been different. It doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t. So, we’re taking a break from Rewind this year.”

Despite YouTube’s hesitation on creating a Rewind for 2020, one group of actors and producers created a full-length musical to recap the platform’s year-in-review — although it was met with mixed reviews from fans and creators.

It looks like MrBeast is taking the reins when it comes to this year’s definitive Rewind, and only time will tell if it stays faithful to the actual events on YouTube this year.