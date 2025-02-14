How to watch Match for Hope: iShowSpeed, KSI & Chunkz charity football game

The Match for Hope takes place on Friday, February 14, with a number of top content creators from YouTube, Twitch, and more playing a football match alongside some of the greats of the game. Here are all the details.

Taking place in Doha, Qatar, the Match for Hope is a charity match that aims to raise money for Education Above All (EAA). Since it started in 2024, Match for Hope has raised over $8.8 million for EAA.

The inaugural edition of the match was watched by 34,000 spectators at Qatar’s Ahmad bin Ali Stadium and a reported 22.5 million viewers across live channels on TV and YouTube.

So, with the aim of going even bigger and better in 2025, how can you tune in, and who is playing on each team? Here are all the details.

Match for Hope kick off time

The Match for Hope kicks off at 8PM local time in Doha, at Stadium 974. That means it will be 5PM GMT, 12PM EST, and 9AM PST.

As with any regular match, it will be 90 minutes, plus a half-time break, meaning it should take around two hours in total.

If the 90 minutes ends in a draw, then we could face the prospect of extra time and penalties, meaning an additional 45+ minutes.

How to watch

If you’re unable to get to the stadium to watch Match for Hope, then your next best bet is to watch it on YouTube or terrestrial TV.

English viewers can find the stream on beIN Sports English or Chunkz’s YouTube channel, which we’ve embedded above.

Alternatively, Arabic viewers can tune in to Al Kass, beIN Sports, and AboFlah’s YouTube channel.

Teams

These are the players on each team in Match for Hope, with a combination of content creators and legendary footballers getting in the mix.

Team KSI x AboFlah Team Chunkz x iShowSpeed Arsene Wenger (Manager) Mauricio Pochettino (Manager) Omar Sy (Assistant Coach) Tim Cahill (Assistant Coach) AboFlah (Co-Captain) Chunkz (Co-Captain) KSI (Co-Captain) iShowSpeed (Co-Captain) Andrea Pirlo David Silva Alessandro Del Piero Andres Iniesta Thierry Henry Mubarak Mustafa Danny Aarons AJ Shabeel David Vujanic Thogden Angry Ginge Harry Pinero Amin Matue Taiyo Kimura Fanum Eman SV2 Sharky Sami Chaffal Billy Wingrove Manny Brown Behzinga Tobi Brown Miniminter FUTCrunch Adam Waheed Ben Azelart M12 AlFouzan Bashar Arabi Oussi Footy Luva de Pedreiro Ossy Marwah King Kenny

Make sure to tune in on February 14 to catch all the action!