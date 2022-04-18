Ludwig announces final Mogul Money show at SoFi Stadium: How to watch

YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren has announced he is launching his “final Mogul Money” event ever and this time viewers will be able to watch the game show in person.

Ludwig announced his first Mogul Money event back in June 2021, calling on some of the streaming community’s most famous faces to take part in a Jeopardy-like game show for some whopping amounts of cash.



Just some of the content creators who made an appearance in the series have included Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, Clair ‘QTCinderella’, Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker, and Matthew ‘Mizkif’.

Following the show’s success, Ludwig has revealed he is taking up the role of host one last time and here’s everything you need to know on how to catch the last Mogul Money.

How to attend Ludwig’s Final Mogul Money

In a Twitter post from April 18, Ludwig shared with fans that they will be able to watch his final ever Mogul Money show in person. The news came as quite a surprise to fans, given how his previous game show episodes were livestreamed online only.

However, fans will now get the chance to see Ludwig and his famous friends up close and watch the show in person at the YouTube Theatre in the SoFi Stadium in California, USA.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on April 22 at 10 am PDT. You can purchase tickets online here.

THE FINAL MOGUL MONEY EVER TELL UR FRIENDS pic.twitter.com/jVJbwutsAW — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) April 18, 2022

How to watch Ludwig’s Final Mogul Money online

Ludwig has yet to clarify whether the finale to Mogul Money will also be livestreamed. However, given how his previous episodes were broadcast on Twitch, it is likely that he will livestream the event again, but this time on his YouTube channel.

The event itself will take place on July 2 and will kick off at 7pm PDT / 10pm ET / 3am BST.

Ludwig certainly has a lot on his plate, what with juggling Mogul Money with his ‘Fortnite Mondays’ tournament also. However, this isn’t stopping the YouTuber from continuing to keep his fans glued to his content.