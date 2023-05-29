How to watch Love Island Season 10 outside UK: US, Australia & Europe

As Love Island UK Season 10 is about to premiere, it’s time to start planning how to watch it. Here’s everything you need to know about watching the reality show outside of the UK – whether you’re in the US, Australia, or Europe.

Love Island has become one of the most popular reality shows and is a fan favorite across the globe. As the June 5 premiere is coming closer, more and more details have started to be revealed, such as who the host is and who the contestants are, making fans more and more excited about the premiere.

Just like in previous years, you’ll be able to watch Love Island UK for free on ITV2 in the UK. You can also stream it on ITVX. Unfortunately, this is only possible to do if you’re in the UK.

But what if you’re outside the UK? Don’t worry, there’s no need to miss out on the drama. Here’s everything you need to know about watching the show from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Love Island outside the UK

ITV You can watch Love Island UK Season 10 in the US, Australia, or anywhere else now.

For viewers outside the UK, fear not! You will still be able to watch the upcoming season, and you can prepare for the June 5 premiere by downloading ExpressVPN. Here’s how you do it.

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location inside the UK. Sign up for a free ITVX account. Tune in and enjoy!

VPNs are completely legal to use and allow users not only to protect their network connection when using public networks but also allows users to change the country of their IP address, which then allows them to access regionally restricted content.

Other places to watch Love Island

There’re lots of ways for you to watch Love Island from outside the UK. Some countries offer ways to stream it from different streaming services. But there’s also a way to get around the regional restrictions. Here’s how you do it.

For the US viewers, all of the previous nine seasons of Love Island UK are available to stream on Hulu. Assumingly, this streaming service will also have Season 10 when it releases later on June 5, 2023.

Meanwhile, Aussie fans will be able to stream all of the previous nine seasons and the upcoming 10th season on 9Now.

When does Love Island UK start?

The tenth season of Love Island UK premieres on June 5, 2023. Just like other seasons, the show will take place in a luxurious villa in Mallorca.

The first 10 Islanders have recently been announced and they include a model, a real estate agent, and a soccer player.

