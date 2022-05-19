How to watch KSI’s Amazon Prime documentary: Release date & more

YouTube star KSI has scored his very own documentary on Amazon Prime, executive produced by BAFTA winner Louis Theroux. Here’s everything you need to know about this upcoming doc.

KSI is more than a top-tier influencer. The YouTuber — who boasts a combined 39 million subscribers across two channels — is also a rising rapper and budding pro boxer.

He’s returning to the ring this summer against an as-yet unnamed opponent… but he’s also making a major debut elsewhere, in an entirely different field.

The British internet star has scored a documentary releasing on Amazon Prime later this year, helmed by BAFTA winning British-American journalist and filmmaker Louis Theroux.

When does KSI’s Amazon Prime documentary come out?

KSI’s documentary on Amazon Prime is set to release in November 2022.

The series was initially revealed in September 2021, making it nearly a full year since its initial reveal.

The documentary is slated to be 90 minutes long and will premier exclusively on Amazon Prime in a reported 240 countries — so don’t despair if you’re not located in the UK!

What is the KSI Amazon Prime documentary about?

According to a press release and recent interview, KSI’s upcoming documentary will follow the YouTuber through his sold-out European music tour, as well as other major moments for the star (including sitting in on his therapy sessions).

It’s unclear if this documentary includes his upcoming boxing match or not, but it does promise to show the more personal side of the life of a social media celebrity.

“I’m super excited for people to finally see what I mean by ‘hard work,'” KSI said of the doc in a press release. “People will get to see the behind the scenes of the key events in my life and show them how I do everything I do.”

This isn’t the first documentary KSI has had about himself, either; in 2018, the star was at the center of a documentary titled ‘Can’t Lose’ ahead of his viral boxing match against Logan Paul.

While this doc was available on multiple platforms, his upcoming feature is an Amazon exclusive.