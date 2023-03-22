How to watch JiDion and Niko’s ‘The Biggest Menace’ YouTube series

YouTube stars JiDion and Niko Omilana worked together to create a practical joke game show that’s dropping online very soon. Here’s how to tune in.

JiDion is known for playing the occasional prank — in fact, that’s a large part of why he’s a major internet star. The YouTuber has even been banned from major sporting events like the US Open for getting a haircut during a tennis game.

Niko is another huge presence online who has made a name for himself sneaking into big events like KSI’s boxing match, sneaking a painting next to the Mona Lisa at the Louvre, and even running for Mayor of London.

Together, these two pranksters have accrued a whopping 13 million subscribers… but their internet reign is far from over.

On March 21, the pair announced they’ve been working on a massive prank show that’s airing exclusively on YouTube, pitting them against each other to pull off some of the wildest practical jokes imaginable.

What is Jidion and Niko’s ‘The Biggest Menace?’

The duo’s new series is titled ‘The Biggest Menace.’ In the show, JiDion and Niko will compete against each other to pull off the wildest prank they can in a bid to earn the title of ‘the biggest menace.’

How to watch ‘The Biggest Menace’

Fans can tune into the influencers’ new show exclusively on Niko’s official YouTube channel.

The first episode is scheduled to release on Sunday, March 26, at 8 PM GMT / 3 PM EST / 12 PM PT.

The two YouTubers claimed that they “literally broke the bank” to make their show, with Niko claiming that the series has been nearly a year in the making.

This marks another major step for online content creators, with YouTube star Markiplier recently releasing his Emmy-nominated interactive series ‘In Space With Markiplier’ and the highly-anticipated Creator Clash 2 influencer-boxing event approaching in April.