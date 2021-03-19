How to watch first look at Justice League: Justice Is Gray on Twitch – date & time, Zack Snyder interview - Dexerto

While Zack Snyder’s Justice League is finally out for fans to see, another version of the movie, the black-and-white Justice is Gray edition, is set to come to HBO Max in the near future. To celebrate, Twitch streamer MANvsGAME is holding a special charity stream.

Takes place on March 20, 2021.

Features MANvsGAME, Zack Snyder, John Manganiello, and Anthony Kongphan.

Will show off the first look at the black-and-white version of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, subtitled Justice is Gray.

Will raise money for suicide prevention.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice is Gray Twitch livestream

Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice is Gray Twitch stream schedule

The pre-show for the Justice is Gray stream is set to start at 2:30 PM PDT (5:30 PM EDT), while the main event is set to begin on March 20, 2021, at 4:00 PM PDT (7:00 PM EDT). The exact length is unknown.

The show will take place exclusively on MANvsGAME’s Twitch channel and there won’t be any other place to watch it as of the time of this writing.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice is Gray Twitch stream contents

During the course of the event, MANvsGAME and Anthony Kongphan will be interviewing both Zack Snyder and John Mangeniello about the Snyder Cut of Justice League, as well as showing a clip from the upcoming black-and-white version of the movie titled Justice is Gray.

Money will also be raised in support of suicide prevention via the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, presumably in honor of Snyder’s daughter, who passed away during production of the film.