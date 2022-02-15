How to watch Dream’s Final Manhunt: Stream date & time

Minecraft YouTuber Dream has surprised fans with the announcement of his ‘Final Manhunt’. But when will this hotly anticipated event take place?

Dream’s success on YouTube is nothing short of spectacular, after gaining more than 10 million subscribers in less than a year. Part of the collaborative group ‘Dream Team’, the Minecraft content creator is known for his Manhunts that bring the community together.

The last Manhunt took place on December 1st, 2021 and now, fans of the YouTuber can look forward to the ‘Final Manhunt’.

When is Dream’s ‘Final Manhunt’?

Dream’s next Manhunt even isn’t too far away, as it will debut on February 26, 2022, 2 PM PST / 10 PM GMT. In 2021, there were 6 Manhunt events, the shortest of which was only a mere 16 minutes.

So, it’ll be interesting to see how long the ‘Final Manhunt’ will last.

Where to watch Dream’s ‘Final Manhunt’

The ‘Final Manhunt’ will only be available on Dream’s YouTube channel, rather than any other platforms, as a live premiere. Fellow content creators like TommyInnit and Sapnap have responded to the news, with the latter jokingly questioning the validity of finality: “Is it really the last one?”

Is it really the last one? — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) February 13, 2022

Others aren’t sure whether Dream means it either, with commenters such as creator Seapeekay saying “is it ever truly the final one?”

Dream has responded to these claims lightheartedly: “this one very well could be : ^ )”

Each Manhunt event sees a speedrunner attempt to beat the Ender dragon (essentially beating the game), while Hunters try to thwart their plans. Dream has only played the role of the Hunter six times over the course of each iteration.

Maybe on this occasion, he’ll take up the mantle one last time.