How to watch Dr Disrespect's first YouTube stream

Dr Disrespect has revealed that he will be bringing the violence, speed, and momentum to YouTube moving forward. Here, we're going to run through everything you need to know to make sure you don't miss the first time he goes live.

The streaming superstar has been right at the center of the internet's biggest running story since he was mysteriously banned on Twitch in June. The reason for his channel being removed on the platform is still unknown, too.

Since that time, fans have been left guessing with each comment, hint, or teaser the Two-Time chooses to drop. Now, though, we know his new destination will be YouTube for livestreams.

He made the announcement as over 300,000 members of the Champions Club jumped onto his channel on August 6, to find a single loading screen featuring his Lamborghini, and some voice lines playing in the background. With his first official YouTube stream now confirmed, make sure you don't miss it. Stream time, how to watch, and more below.

Start time of Dr Disrespect's first YouTube stream

The self-proclaimed world's best video gamer is coming back to the big time and it's going to be one of those 'where were you' moments.

If you're interested in tuning in for Doc's first exclusive YouTube livestream, he announced the start time when his channel mysteriously went live on August 6. He said, "See you tomorrow. 12PM PST," to sign off. Depending on where you're based in the world, this start time will obviously differ.

12PM (PST)

8PM (BST)

2PM (CT)

3PM (ET)

5AM (AET)

Dr Disrespect stream on YouTube

The page is live and waiting for your arrival on Doc's channel.

Once the clock strikes 12PM (PT), we should see the cameras roll and Dr Disrespect finally emerge for the first time since his streaming hiatus begun. Can't wait? You are not alone.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K_gdGyoVd-E

How to subscribe to Dr Disrespect on YouTube

The streaming icon is back and better than ever. If you're wondering if you can support him for his return, after having his channel removed from Twitch, you certainly can.

There's the free sub option, as well as a member button on his channel for $4.99, which is the equivalent of the lowest monthly package on Twitch.

To do this, follow these steps:

Click Dr Disrespect's YouTube channel. Hit the 'Join' button. Read through everything included and hit 'Join' again in the next screen. That's done! Enjoy your chat benefits and new emotes.

New subs will be able to pick up custom emotes that feature his catchphrase "Yayaya" as well as one of Doc himself. It's a recurring payment that fans can cancel at any time, and the creator "may update perks from time to time" according to his channel.

Anyway, see you in the comments when he finally goes live!