How to watch Deadline Day stream 2023: Fabrizio Romano live transfer show

Football transfer insider Fabrizio Romano is going live on YouTube to break the biggest stories on a Deadline Day stream for January 31, 2023. Here, you can watch along as transfers are confirmed in the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, and beyond.

Many fans of football clubs all around the world will be waiting to hear if their team will do late business, before the January transfer window slams shut – or, a “Here we go!” tweet from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The day has been dominated by talk of Arsenal pursuing Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, Joao Cancelo completing his move to Bayern Munich, and a last-gasp move from Chelsea for Argentina World Cup star Enzo Fernandez… And it could go right to the wire.

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking for updates even faster than Twitter posts, a Deadline Day stream is the way to go.

How to watch January Deadline Day stream: Fabrizio Romano

To watch Fabrizio Romano’s Deadline Day stream, head over to his official YouTube channel – or click the stream below to watch along live.

On-screen, there is an active discussion between different hosts – including Romano – about the different deals bubbling away behind the scenes.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The broadcast shot up to 55,000 viewers within the hour of Romano going live on YouTube, with the channel expected to keep the cameras rolling until the window slams shut.

When does the January transfer window close?

The transfer window closes for the Premier League on January 31, at 11:00 pm GMT, and an hour later for teams in Scotland.

Article continues after ad

The biggest moves this January include Anthony Gordon, with the boyhood blue switching from Everton to Newcastle, and Chelsea landing Mykhailo Mudryk for over £80 million from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Will your club be the next to make a big swoop? Stay tuned.