Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are set to star in the second season of their Snapchat show ‘Charli vs. Dixie’ which will start on November 5 — here’s everything to know about how to watch the sisters go head to head.

18-year-old Charli D’Amelio and 21-year-old Dixie D’Amelio are two of the biggest creators on TikTok, with a huge number of followers between them.

The sisters have embarked on a number of different projects together, including a clothing line, a Hulu reality show, and much more.

In 2021, they also went head to head in a Snapchat series titled ‘Charli vs Dixie,’ in which they competed against each other to win a series of wild challenges, featuring a range of guest stars.

Now, they are back for a second season of crazy challenges, with the show description reading: “Watch Charli and Dixie go head-to-head in epic challenges that test their bravery, athleticism, and ingenuity while their squad of famous friends judge from the sidelines.”

Guest stars this season include Lance Bass, Larray, Morgan McMichaels, Mayhem Miller, and Raven-Symoné.

How to watch Charli vs Dixie season 2 on Snapchat

Charli vs Dixie season 2 will premiere on Snapchat on Saturday, November 5.

To watch the show, you will need to make sure you have the Snapchat app downloaded to your device, and that you are logged into your account. You can also access the show from the website.

To find the show, open the app, and then tap on the search icon at the top of the screen. Type ‘Charli vs Dixie,’ and then click on the show of the same name when it pops up beneath the search bar.

Click on the ‘Season 2’ tab to access the episodes as and when they come out. From here you can also browse the ten episodes from the first season, as well as subscribe to the series to make sure you don’t miss an episode.