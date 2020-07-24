How to watch Avatar: The Last Airbender Comic-Con At Home panel stream

Avatar: The Last Airbender and Legend of Korra creators are participating in Comic-Con's At Home digital panel on July 24. The writers will discuss the legacy of the Nickelodeon animation as well as its future. Here is how you can watch the event.

The Last Airbender celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2020, as the hit show initially aired its last episode in 2008. However the animation has become a worldwide phenomena as it has exploded in popularity a decade later.

Celebrating the series' legacy, creator Michael DiMartino partnered up with Dark Horse Comics for an hour long Comic-Con panel. The event is going to be streamed for everyone at home, and here is everything you need to know about how to watch it.

How to watch the Avatar Comic-Con panel

Due to world events, Comic-Con has moved their panels digital this year. And on July 24, The Last Airbender's Michael DiMartino is sitting down with the series' writers to discuss the show's "beloved world as it has grown and changed since the animated series has ended."

The Avatar creator detailed what to expect from the conversation on Instagram, stating, "It was a fun conversation and great to catch up with these super-talented writers and artists. Hopefully we'll see you in person next comic-con."

The event will begin at 1:00PM PST, and can be watched on either Comic-Con's website, or their YouTube page. Make sure you are on the channel at the exact time or you will miss out on it. We have embedded the stream below.

(The YouTube video will remain private until it airs at 1PM PST.)

The discussion is in partnership with Dark Horse Comics, who recently published the Avatar graphic novel The Shadow of Kyoshi. The new story hit stores on July 21, so we imagine a chunk of the panel will also focus on this.

While it's not entirely clear what will be discussed, perhaps we might also get some more information about the wildly-anticipated Netflix live action adaption of The Last Airbender.

In July, Avatar broke a new record on the streaming platform for the most days in its top 10 shows list – proof that the 2005 Nickelodeon animation has never been more popular.