How to watch Avatar: The Last Airbender behind-the-scenes Twitch stream

On August 14, Nickelodeon hosted a special Avatar: The Last Airbender stream on Twitch. The behind-the-scenes event gave fans a glimpse of how the popular animation was created. Here's how you can tune into the broadcast if you missed it.

Over 15 years ago, Avatar: The Last Airbender made its debut on television. The groundbreaking animation has seen a major revival in 2020 after Netflix added it to their service.

To celebrate its massive explosion in popularity, Nickelodeon hosted a special Twitch event on August 14. Here is everything you need to know about how to catch the livestream even though it's over.

How to watch Avatar: The Last Airbender Twitch stream

On August 13, Nickelodeon revealed that was hosting a special livestream event on their Twitch channel on August 14 to give fans a look at what went into making the pivotal show.

"We're bringing you behind-the-scenes of the creation of Avatar: The Last Airbender on our Twitch channel tomorrow," their tweet read. The post also included sketch drawings of characters and storyboards.

We're bringing you behind-the-scenes of the creation of Avatar: The Last Airbender on our Twitch channel tomorrow at 5p EST #ATLA https://t.co/JtqhEtEy98 pic.twitter.com/GFSReQXgOL — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) August 13, 2020

Though the event is over, those who missed the show can still watch it as Nickelodeon saved the VOD to their Twitch channel. We have embedded it below for your convenience.

The Last Airbender celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2020. Its story continued in 2012 with the sequel spin-off The Legend of Korra, which followed the next Avatar.

In 2010, Nickelodeon released a documentary titled Avatar: Spirits which gave an in-depth look at production leading up to the series' final episode.

Despite the animation's recent success, fans became upset with Netflix after series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko left the live-action adaptation project. The duo released a statement saying the streaming service wanted to make a "darker" version of the show, and it wasn't in line with what they envisioned.