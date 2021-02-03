The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 are rapidly approaching, and some of your favorite YouTube, TikTok and gaming stars are up for awards. Here’s the nominees and how you can vote for your winner.

The Kids’ Choice Awards are always one of the most exciting nights of the year, with top young entertainers from across social media, film and TV being awarded for their work.

Winners in 2020 included the likes of Jojo Siwa for Social Music Star, David Dobrik for Male Social Star and Millie Bobby Brown for TV actress.

The event sees stars from all over the world come together to celebrate in an awards ceremony with fun at its core. Now, let’s take a look at the social media nominees and how you can vote for them.

How to vote in the Kids’ Choice Awards

Before finding out the nominees, you’ll want to know where to go to vote for your favorites. All you have to do is head over to the official website, where you can look through every single award and find out more about the show.

Female Social Star nominees

The following influencers have been nominated for Favorite Female Social Star:

Emma Chamberlain

Charli D’Amelio

GamerGirl

Addison Rae

JoJo Siwa

Maddie Ziegler

Male Social Star nominees

The following content creators have been nominated for Favorite Male Social Star:

James Charles

Jason Derulo

David Dobrik

MrBeast

Ninja

Ryan’s World

Favorite Video Game

If you’re a gaming fan and planning on voting for your favorite gamers on the above lists, you might want to vote on Favorite Video Game, too. Here’s the nominees:

Among Us

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fortnite

Minecraft

Pokémon GO

Roblox

As well as non-online awards across music, sport, film and more, these awards put the power in the hands of the fans, who can (and do) vote in their droves to award their favorites.

The 2020 awards saw David Dobrik take home Favorite Male Social Star, so he’ll be looking to go back-to-back. Meanwhile, Favorite Female Social Star was awarded to Jules ‘Annie’ LeBlanc in 2020, so we’re guaranteed a new winner in 2021.

Be sure to head over to the KCA website and get your vote in before the show airs on March 13, 2021.