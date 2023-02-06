How to use TikTok’s viral ethnicity face chart picture as filter

TikTok users are going viral by trying out the ethnicity face chart picture, which has now become a popular filter. Here’s everything to know about how to use it.

New filters and effects are constantly being added to TikTok, and many users go viral for trying them out and recording their reactions.

Some of them take the form of challenges, whereas others can be funny visual effects or makeup filters that help enliven a regular video.

The latest filter that has taken the social media platform by storm is the ethnicity face chart photo. Although the photo is not a filter on the app, there is a way to use it. Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is the ethnicity face chart picture on TikTok?

The ethnicity face chart picture consists of females from different countries around the world. The photo tries to guess how people from different regions look.

It went viral after several users started using it as a filter on TikTok. Now, many are curious to find out if they really resemble the people who are from their ethnicity.

How to use the ethnicity face chart picture as a filter

If you want to try the viral trend, just follow these steps:

Download the ethnicity face chart picture from Reddit and save it to your camera roll. Go to TikTok and click on the plus sign at the bottom of the screen. Click on ‘Effects’ that appears on the left side of the screen. Search for ‘Reverse Shapeshifting.’ It should be the first filter that appears. Click on the plus sign to add the photo you have downloaded. When the picture appears on the screen, record yourself. Once you’ve made the video, click on the music symbol that appears at the top of the screen. Search for original sound – hp. This is optional, but many TikTokers use this sound for the trend.

Once the video is ready to go, you can post it on your feed for your friends and followers to see.