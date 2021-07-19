How to use TikTok’s Pet Bubble filter to see what your dog is thinking

TikTok trends are all the rage nowadays. New ones pop up every week and now the interest is loving a pet bubble filter that might reveal what your dog is thinking.

TikTok may have started life out as an app from creators to show off their dance moves and sing-a-long to their favorite songs, but it’s become so much more than that.

The video-sharing platform is awash with different trends, ranging from harmless skincare routines and Pasta chips to not-so-harmless poached egg and garlic hacks.

Now, a new pet bubble filter is making waves on the web, giving users an insight into what their favorite animals are thinking.

The filter has proved immensely popular with many videos getting over 500,000 views. One video, featuring a mother and daughter has just under 3 million views.

People have used the Pet Thought Bubble filter to play up rivalries between family dogs or adding a bit of light and dark humor. Some have even used the filter on their parents or friends for comedic effect.

TikToker Nina Sarker posted one video where her dog says that he wants to “eliminate the human race”. Sarker then pretends to be concerned and follows up with another video where a much more logical thought from a dog appears in the bubble.

How to use the Pet Thought Bubble filter?