How to use TikTok’s Hole in the Floor filter for viral trend

TikTokers have been going viral across the app for taking part in the ‘Hole in the Floor’ trend that involves a pretty neat filter. Here’s what you need to know about it.

When it comes to going viral on TikTok, there are a fair few ways to do it. Sure, you can take part in a crazy clip or share a wild story from your personal life, but there are plenty of other ways too.

One of the most popular methods has been to hop on board with different filters. These filters, which can range from giving yourself a makeover to completely changing the location behind you in your video, typically spark trends with a similar name.

Throughout April, TikTokers have been racking up millions of views with the ‘Hole in the Floor’ trend, and if you want to get on board, here’s everything you need to know.

What is TikTok’s Hole in the Floor trend and how to do it

If you haven’t come across the trend yet, well, it is pretty self-explanatory. The videos involve TikTokers recording their floor, making it seem like they’ve got an aerial view of a town underneath.

In some cases, TikTokers will ‘step’ into the hole, fall through it, and go flying towards the ground from a great height. Though, there are others that just want to show off their socks. Yes, seriously.

To get on board with the trend, you just need to use the filter of the same name in the TikTok app, which is pretty simple to do.

Open up the TikTok app Click the magnifying glass in the top-right-hand corner to search Search for ‘Hole in the floor’ Find someone who has used the filter Click the orange box that says ‘Hole in the Floor’ and you can use the filter!

As noted, some TikTokers have racked up a few million views with their takes on the trend, with a fair few people still being confused as to whether the hole is real or not.

So, give it a go and see if you can be the next person to go viral with it!