How to use TikTok’s Canthal Tilt filter to get the perfect eyeliner wing

A viral filter called ‘Canthal Tilt’ has taken TikTok by storm, as people are using it to get the perfect eyeliner wing. Here’s everything to know about it.

The Canthal Tilt filter is one of the latest trends to take off on TikTok, as it highlights your canthal tilt, the angle between the inner and outer corners of your eyes that some believe can influence attractiveness.

The effect casts a distinct red line over your eyes, spanning the width of your face. Its primary purpose was to determine if you have a positive, neutral, or negative canthal tilt.

While many believed a positive tilt to be more appealing and a negative tilt less so, the beauty standards associated with this tool quickly evolved. Instead of focusing on the supposed attractiveness of the eye angle, users found that the filter’s red line provides an excellent guideline for applying eyeliner.

If drawn along the red line, the eyeliner wing would be at the perfect angle, complementing the user’s eye shape and giving them a flattering, elongated look.

How to use the Canthal Tilt filter on TikTok

The Canthal Tilt filter is available right from the TikTok app, so accessing and using it is easy. Just follow these steps:

Open TikTok. Click on the plus button to open the camera. Tap on the effects button, then the magnifying glass. Search ‘Canthal Tilt,’ and select the filter of the same name. Hold the camera up to your face and the red line will appear. Draw your eyeliner where the red line is.

This clever beauty hack has gone viral on TikTok, as it has both redefined the filter’s purpose and made it a favorite among makeup enthusiasts.

