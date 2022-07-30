How to use the viral Giordano filter on TikTok

Georgina Smith . Last updated: Jul 30, 2022

TikTok users are loving the popular Giordano filter, which they’re using to prank their friends and family in viral videos. Here’s how to try it yourself.

Just about everybody has used a filter or effect on TikTok at some point, whether that’s something as simple as a beauty filter, or something bigger like a green screen animation effect.

TikTok has a huge range of different filters to choose from, and they’re adding more by the day, with many going on to spark entire trends.

That’s the case for the popular Giordano effect. The filter appears to have been created by users Luca Bellei and aida.creator, and it causes a man in a blue shirt to pop up behind somebody in the video’s foreground.

People have found that the filter has great jumpscare potential, and have been garnering thousands of views and likes by putting the filter on unsuspecting friends and family members to see their reactions.

How to get the Giordano filter on TikTok

The Giordano filter is pretty simple to use on TikTok — you just need to go through a few steps to find it and use it.

Open TikTok. Click on the ‘Plus’ icon to start a new video. Tap on ‘Effects’ in the bottom left. Click the magnifying glass, and search ‘Giordano.’ Select the filter, and hold your phone in front of you. The filter should activate automatically.

TikTokers have been loving this filter, and videos of people using it to prank their friends are set to rack up even more likes as this hilarious effect spreads across social media.