How to unprivate a TikTok video

If you’ve uploaded a video to TikTok but you’ve changed your mind about who you want to see it, the app allows you to change the privacy settings of individual videos to customize its audience. Here’s how to adjust those settings.

When posting to TikTok, the app allows you to decide who your video can be seen by — whether that’s by just you, or theoretically anyone on the app.

If you originally uploaded a video and set it to ‘Only Me’ but have now decided you want to make your masterpiece public, switching the setting is easy.

How to unprivate a video on TikTok

Unprivating a video on TikTok is a relatively simple process, and you’re able to do it simply by heading to your profile page on the app, and going from there.

To take a video off private, do as follows.

Launch TikTok. Go to the ‘Profile’ tab. Head to the padlock icon to view your private videos. Tap on the video you want to unprivate. Click on the three dots, scroll across, and then pick ‘Privacy settings.’ Under ‘Who can watch this video,’ change to either ‘Friends’ or ‘Everyone,’ depending on your preference.

You also have the option to set your whole account to private, which is useful if you don’t want to individually private all your videos one by one.

