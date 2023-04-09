The mute feature on Instagram has been a useful feature for millions of users, but what happens when you want to unmute someone? Here’s everything to know about how to do that.

Instagram is used by millions of people around the world every day, and it’s easy to end up following a huge number of different accounts.

The mute feature means that people can clear up their feed on the app by stopping posts, stories, and incoming messages from certain accounts appearing, without unfollowing them entirely.

But, if you’ve decided you want activity from a certain user back on your feed, here’s how to unmute them.

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov Instagram continues to be one of the biggest social media apps.

How to unmute someone on Instagram

Unmuting an account on Instagram is simple. To unmute their messages and calls, just do as follows:

Open Instagram Go to your messages tab in the top right corner Tap on the chat of the person that you want to unmute Click on their name at the top Tap the mute button, and turn the slider on ‘Mute messages’ and ‘Mute calls’ to the off position

Then, if you want to unmute their posts and stories, do the following:

Go to the person’s profile Click on ‘Following’ then ‘Mute’ Turn the ‘Posts,’ ‘Stories,’ and ‘Notes’ sliders to the off position

If you want to know more about how to use Instagram, you can check out our other guides here:

