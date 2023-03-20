If your Snapchat account has been locked and you want to get back in, here’s everything to know about how to do that.

Snapchat continues to be used by millions of people on a daily basis, who go on the app to share pictures, videos, and messages with friends.

However, some users may have encountered a situation where their Snapchat account has been locked, either temporarily or permanently.

This could be for a variety of reasons, including that you have broken the community guidelines, that your account has been compromised, or that Snapchat has detected the use of third-party plugins.

Here’s how to find out whether you can unlock your account.

How to unlock your Snapchat account

Your Snapchat account could have been locked for one of several reasons, and this will affect your ability to unlock your account:

Account has been permanently blocked — If your account has been permanently locked, it means that Snapchat has detected activity that violates the Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. In this case, you will be unable to unlock the account.

— If your account has been permanently locked, it means that Snapchat has detected activity that violates the Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. In this case, you will be unable to unlock the account. Account has been temporarily blocked — If your account has been temporarily blocked, you can try logging back in and selecting ‘Unlock.’ If you have been using third-party plugins, make sure to uninstall them before attempting as it may lead to a permanent lock.

— If your account has been temporarily blocked, you can try logging back in and selecting ‘Unlock.’ If you have been using third-party plugins, make sure to uninstall them before attempting as it may lead to a permanent lock. Account has been compromised — If you receive a message telling you your account was locked because it was compromised, you can get in touch with the Snapchat support team here, and fill out the form.

Note: Snapchat warns users against fake Snapchat unlocking services that claim they can unlock your account in exchange for a fee. They go on to explain: “We will never request money from you for Snapchat Support.”

