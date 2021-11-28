How to unfollow someone on TikTok

If you want to cut down your ‘following’ section on TikTok because your feed is getting too busy, unfollowing their account is a very simple process.

Over the past couple of years, short-form video platform TikTok has exploded in popularity, with millions of new users joining the app to see what the hype is all about.

The platform is home to a huge collection of viral content, whether that’s the dances it has become renowned for, or other trends that have garnered a huge amount of attention thanks to the sheer amount of people that use the app.

TikTok is known for its remarkably accurate For You Page, which uses an algorithm to predict what users are most interested in, meaning that people have an endless supply of entertaining content at their fingertips.

But people are also able to view their ‘Following’ feed on the app, which exists in a tab right next to the For You Page and allows you to see the videos from creators that you have specifically followed, making it a lot more customizable than the FYP.

If you’ve decided that your ‘Following’ feed is getting too busy, or you aren’t interested in seeing a particular creator’s content anymore, you might find yourself wanting to unfollow someone.

How to unfollow a TikTok account

Unfollowing someone on TikTok is not a complicated process, and doesn’t require much effort once you know how to do it.

To do so, simply follow these instructions.

Launch TikTok. Find the account you want to unfollow (one way you can do this is by looking at the ‘Following’ list in the ‘Profile’ tab.) Click on their username. Under their profile picture there should be several icons. Tap the logo of a person with a tick symbol next to it to unfollow them.

If you want to refollow them again, all you have to do is click the pink ‘Follow’ button, or if you want to more permanently remove an account, you are also able to block them.