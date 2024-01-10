Indeed, there is a proper way to take your Stanley apart to clean it. Here are all the details.

As Stanley tumblers continue to become increasingly popular, the ability to buy one is lessened.

Not only have people jumped over counters to acquire one, but there are also re-sellers who are scamming buyers online, as Stanley’s two latest releases have had customers stir-crazy.

However, anyone who has been able to get their hands on a Stanley, whether an exclusive cup or not, may want to know that there is a proper way to clean their tumbler.

Article continues after ad

Here are all the details on how to break down your Stanley to clean it.

Article continues after ad

TikTokers shocked by how much mold can grow under their Stanley lid

TikToker Skylar took to TikTok to share how to take your Stanley apart to clean it. Asking, “How am I just now learning about this?” — Skylar got right into it.

First, remove the lid and squeeze the small part underneath the lid where the straw pokes through.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Then, the lid will break into two pieces. You should then see the built-up dirt and mold that grew between the pieces.

Article continues after ad

A third piece of the lid then pops out with a second squeeze, and then the entire tumbler is ready to be thoroughly washed.

Stanley owners who viewed Skylar’s viral revelations took to the comments to say how “scared” they were to look at theirs, “I’m so scared to look at mine.”

Article continues after ad

And, “I’m gonna protect my peace and not look at mine.”

Others commented, saying that’s why they use plastic cups of other popular insulated water bottles like Hydro Flask.

Article continues after ad

To read another viral story where a Harry Potter lookalike tried to cut the line at Target to buy an exclusive Stanley, check our page out here.