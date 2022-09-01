How to take TikTok’s viral ‘Innocence Test’

The viral ‘Innocence Test’ is doing the rounds again on TikTok — here’s how to take this viral quiz and share your results with the platform.

There have been a number of different personality tests and quizzes to go viral on TikTok over the years, including things like the popular human feeling quiz and the mental age test, which both spawned popular trends on the app.

One quiz that’s seeing a resurgence of popularity on TikTok originally gained traction back in 2020. The ‘Innoncence Test,’ as the name suggests, tells you how innocent you are, based on how many activities you have done from a specific list.

The test was designed by two best friends, users 50shades_of_grace and @ellemn0, who wanted to make a more up-to-date version of the wildly popular Rice Purity test from the 1980s, which has also been quite popular on social media in recent years.

How to do TikTok’s ‘Innoncence Test’

To take this version of the Innoncence Test, you simply need to go to the website here. There are 100 activities listed, such as ‘slid into someone’s DMs’ and ‘been on a date,’ and if you have done the listed activity, you tick the box next to it.

Once you’ve ticked every activity that you’ve done, click ‘Calculate my score’ at the bottom of the page. This will bring you to a results page, where it will tell you what your score is, and give you a brief description about what your score means.

To share your results on TikTok, simply screenshot the page to save it to your camera roll, and then add it into a TikTok video using the ‘Upload’ feature.

Some users have garnered thousands of views and likes for videos about the test over the past couple of years, and it looks like the test is seeing a new rise in popularity in 2022.