How to take TikTok’s viral ‘Black Cat or Golden Retriever’ quiz

TikTok users are finding out whether they’re a black cat or a golden retriever with a test that’s gaining popularity on the app — here’s how to take it for yourself.

TikTok has seen a huge increase in popular personality quizzes throughout the start of 2023, with everything from the Smile Dating test to the Soldier, Poet, King quiz taking off on the platform.

Thousands of people end up taking these quizzes and sharing their results on the app, and across other social media platforms, comparing their results with friends.

The latest quiz to gain popularity on the app is the ‘Black Cat or Golden Retriever’ quiz, which tells you which of the two you are most like, or which combination of them you are.

Users have made a number of videos about their results — if you want to find out what your own results are, here’s how to take the test.

Unsplash: Solen Feyissa Quizzes have been hugely popular on TikTok, particularly throughout 2023 so far.

How to do the ‘Black Cat or Golden Retriever’ quiz

There are a few different quizzes of this style online, but one that many TikTok users seem to be taking is one hosted on the site Uquiz. Just do as follows:

Go to the ‘Are you a Black Cat or a Golden Retriever?’ quiz by user miacathart on Uquiz. Enter your name in the box, and then click ‘Start quiz.’ Answer the questions, which include things such as which book at the bookstore catches your eye, and which mythical creature you would be. Click ‘Next’ after selecting each answer. Once you’ve answered all the questions, it will take you to your results. Scroll down to read the description.

