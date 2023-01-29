How to take the Tragic Greek Figure test going viral on TikTok

TikTokers are finding out which tragic Greek hero or figure they are with a test that’s going viral on the app. Here’s how to take the test for yourself.

There have been a number of different quizzes to go viral on TikTok lately, including the ‘Smile Dating test’ and the ‘Soldier, Poet, King’ quiz.

Users love answering all the questions in these personality quizzes, and sharing their results with their followers on TikTok, whether that’s because they think their results were super accurate, or quite the opposite.

One quiz that has been doing the rounds is the ‘Which tragic Greek figure are you’ test, which as the name suggests, aims to tell people which figure from Greek mythology they are.

If you want to join in on the trend, here’s how to take the test yourself.

Uquiz You will be asked 13 questions as part of the quiz.

How to take the ‘Greek Figure’ test going viral on TikTok

To take the ‘Which tragic Greek figure are you’ test, you simply need to do as follows:

Go to the ‘Greek Figure’ test by user merryvalentines on Uquiz. Enter your name in the box, and click ‘Start Quiz.’ Answer the 13 questions, which consist of things like, “are you aware that you’ve done wrong?” and, “what do you value most?” Once you’ve answered all the questions, you will be presented with the Greek figure the quiz thinks you are, along with an explanation.

You can screenshot the results page and add it to a TikTok video in order to share what you got and compare with friends.

