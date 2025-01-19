How to see Reels liked by friends on Instagram

Instagram is rolling out a feature that allows you to see all the Reels that your friends have liked on the platform.

Instagram is reintroducing a reimagined version of one of its most controversial features, tailored for the short-form video era. A new tab in the Reels feed now allows users to see videos their friends have liked or commented on.

This update, announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri in a video on his account, mirrors the old “activity” feed that was removed in 2019 to curb “stalking” behavior.

According to Mosseri, the goal is to make Instagram a place not just for consuming content but also for connecting with friends over it. In this new feed, users can see which friends have liked a Reel or left temporary “notes” on it. This shift aims to encourage interaction and conversation around content.

How to see Instagram Reels your friends have liked

If you have access to the new feature, here’s how to use it:

Open the Reels Tab. In the top right corner, you’ll see an icon showing some of your friends. Tap on it. This will take you to a dedicated feed showcasing Reels that your friends have liked or added a note to. You can see which friends have liked each Reel and tap on their profiles to start a conversation directly.

So far, it has sparked mixed reactions on the app. While some users appreciate the effort to build social connections, others worry about privacy. Many have expressed hesitation about their liked Reels being visible to friends, saying it might make them less likely to engage with content publicly.

Instagram is rolling out this feature gradually in select countries, with more regions to follow soon. Whether it becomes a hit or a miss depends on how users balance social interaction with their need for privacy.