How to save Instagram videos

Georgina Smith . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

There are so many videos on Instagram, many of which you probably want to bookmark or save for later. Here’s everything you need to know to save videos on Instagram.

While its focus used to be photos, Instagram is in the process of shifting its goals to video content, whether that be in the form of Reels, Stories, or Instagram Video posts.

There’s a huge amount of video content being uploaded to the app each day, and many users can stay scrolling for hours at a time. Inevitably, there will be videos that you want to bookmark, whether that’s a video of you and your friends or a useful recipe you want to try out in the future.

The easiest way to bookmark these posts for later is to save them, and there are multiple ways you can do this on Instagram.

How to save videos on Instagram

There are several ways you are able to ‘save’ a video that you’ve found on Instagram, though each of them will have different results.

The first method is to add a video to your favorites, which is a very simple process:

Open Instagram. Find the video you want to save. Click the bookmark button underneath the video on the right side. Tap ‘save to collection’ to add it to a collection so you can easily find it later.

If you want to save a video posted by someone else on Instagram to your camera roll, this is a little more complicated, as there is no official way to do this through the Instagram app. The easiest way to do it is by using the screen recording feature, which is available on most iPhone and Android devices.

However, we do not advise attempting to record and save someone else’s content to your camera roll without first obtaining their consent.

