Reversing a video on Snapchat is a great way to make your clips more interesting, and can often produce some hilarious results. Here’s how to reverse a video on Snapchat in 2022.

Snapchat is still one of the biggest social media platforms out there, providing an easy way for people to talk to their friends, whether that’s through direct messages, pictures, videos, or stories.

The app has evolved a lot over the years, and now there are a number of different features available that you can use to customize your videos. This includes a range of filters and effects, as well as other tools.

The ‘reverse’ option has been available on the app for quite some time now, and it allows you to simply play your videos backward. You might want to use this to make a hilarious clip you’ve captured even funnier, or to create a cool-looking effect.

If you want to try the effect for yourself, here’s how to reverse videos on Snapchat in 2022.

How to reverse videos on Snapchat

Reversing a video on Snapchat is actually pretty simple, and even though the layout of the app has changed over the years, it’s still easy to add the effect to your clip. Simply do as follows:

Open Snapchat. Record a video using the circle button. Once you’ve stopped recording, on the preview page, swipe left. There will be a number of icons at the bottom of the screen including different effects and filters. You will need to swipe until you land on the arrow pointing to the left. Once you’ve landed on the reverse filter, the effect should automatically apply, playing your video backward. Simply click ‘Send to’ in order to share it, or press the ‘Save’ button to add it to your camera roll.

