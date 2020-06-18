How to remove TikTok filters

With TikTok growing every single day, many people are still new to the platform and figuring out the best ways to create videos. As such, one question is always being asked: how do you remove filters from a TikTok?

It’s incredibly frustrating to publish a video with a certain filter on it then realize too late that it would’ve actually been better with an alternative one on there.

But how can you rectify the situation? Is it even possible to do so?

The short answer is, unfortunately, not a good one. If you want to remove a filter from a TikTok video you’ve already posted, then you’re out of luck, as it simply isn’t possible.

There is, though, a way to prevent the issue from happening in the future and make sure you only use your favorite filters and the ones best suited to you. Here’s how.

How to remove filters from TikTok

While you can’t simply take a filter off of a TikTok video, you can hide filters that you don’t like or don’t want to use, making your app more focused on exactly what you want to use.

Here’s how you can remove TikTok filters so that you don’t have to scroll through them and instead only use the ones you prefer:

Launch the app and press the camera icon to open camera view. Tap the filters icon on the left side of the screen. Swipe the menu above the filter label and select Management to preview available filters. Click on the different filters to preview them and find the ones you like. If there are any filters you don’t need or want, tap on the checkmark to unselect it. Any unchecked filters will henceforth not be visible on your list.

This is super helpful for when you quickly want to navigate your favorite or most-used filters, without wasting time flicking through every single one.

So, there you have it. While you can’t exactly remove filters from a video you’ve already posted, you can make sure you don’t make the same mistake twice by hiding it in your Filters tab.

It might be possible to remove filters from videos in the future, but TikTok have not suggested that this is a feature they’re interested in, so we wouldn’t hold out hope.