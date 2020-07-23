How to qualify for TikTok’s $200 million Creator Fund

It’s no secret that TikTok is taking over the internet, already boasting a slew of high-profile creators and viral trends — and to celebrate it’s burgeoning community, the site is supporting its up-and-coming talent with a huge new initiative.

With names like Charli D’Amelio, Addison Rae, Loren Gray, and others making massive careers on TikTok, it stands to reason that a number of other hopeful users are looking to make their own voices heard on the app.

With this in mind, the platform has launched a new program specifically for these hardworking content creators, dubbed the TikTok Creator Fund, which will put forward a whopping $200 million for those who “dream of using their voices and creativity to spark inspirational careers.”

In fact, the $200 million is only for the Fund’s US division, which will be distributed throughout the year.

But how does one qualify for the program, exactly? Not to fear; we’ve gathered up all the deets you need to know to make your own mark on the world with TikTok’s help!

How to qualify for the TikTok Creator Fund

To be eligible for the Creator Fund, TikTokers must:

Be 18 years or older

Meet a baseline for followers (as yet unrevealed)

Consistently post original content in line with the app's Community Guidelines

Thus far, the amount of followers TikTokers should have to qualify for the Fund’s baseline has yet to be revealed, although more information will likely be made available as the deadline for the program approaches in August.

Although a specific starting date for the Fund also has yet to be divulged, users can expect the application process to kick off at the beginning of August — just over a week away for hopefuls seeking to become the next Charli D’Amelio.

TikTok’s Creator Fund will exist alongside the app’s already ongoing initiatives, such as its $50 million Creative Learning Fund for teachers, it’s live streams and the Creator Marketplace, which allows brands to connect with the platform’s creators to build partnerships.

Considering the app's already huge user base and massive success, we can’t wait to see what new faces will come out of this massive project. Who knows — it could even be you!