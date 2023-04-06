TikTok users are loving a minigame that is going viral on the app — Eggstreme Duck Dash. Here’s everything you need to know about how to play it.

New trends gain traction on TikTok just about every day, taking over For You Pages across the world, whether that’s because of a trending sound or a new filter.

The latest effect to take over the platform actually takes the form of a minigame that users can interact with.

The game is called ‘Eggstreme Duck Dash’ and challenges users to play a tune by moving a pixelated duck up and down the screen to catch a line of eggs.

If you want to try the game for yourself, here’s everything you need to know about how to do so.

How to play Eggstreme Duck Dash on TikTok

If you want to try getting a perfect score on Eggstreme Duck Dash, just do as follows:

Open TikTok Click on the plus button to open the camera In the bottom left, tap ‘Effects’ Click on the magnifying glass, and search ‘Eggstreme Duck Dash’ Click on the effect of the same name Press the record button to start playing To move the duck, you can either drag your finger up and down the screen, or move your head up and down Try to catch every egg to complete the tune and get a perfect score

Users have been garnering thousands of likes and views for their attempts at the minigame, and for sharing their perfect runs.

