How to pin a TikTok video to your profile page

Pinning a video to your TikTok profile page is a simple process, and it can make it much easier for you to prioritize content for your viewers to see when they click on your username.

While, for many, TikTok used to act as more of a supplementary social media platform where they could occasionally flick through short videos, it is increasingly becoming many viewers and creators’ primary platform.

The platform’s bizarrely accurate algorithm can keep people on their phones for hours, and as a result, many influencers and creators are looking to make sure their profile page is perfectly set up to allow for the best engagement.

For a few months now, TikTok has been testing a feature that allows creators to ‘pin’ up to three selected videos at the top of their profile, which has proven to be a great option for creators wanting to draw attention to certain content, such as explainers or FAQs.

TikTok is testing ‘Pinned’ videos on profiles h/t @Sam_Schmir pic.twitter.com/FaH6XQwzYP — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) September 19, 2021

How to pin a video on TikTok

As useful as this feature is, it currently appears as though it’s not available for every user. It’s not clear who is being offered access to the option first, so if you currently aren’t able to follow the below steps, you might just have to wait until TikTok rolls the feature out to the whole platform.

However, if you do have the option, this is how to pin a video to your profile.

Launch TikTok. Go to your profile page, and scroll through to select the video you would like to pin. Tap the three dots on the right-hand side to open the menu. Select the ‘Pin’ button to attach the video to the top of your profile.

You’ll be able to pin up to three videos, and what you decide to put at the top of your profile is totally up to you.

This feature is already proving to be very helpful for creators wanting to better layout their profile page.