How to make the Olympic Village’s viral chocolate muffin taking over TikTok

The Olympic Village chocolate muffin is going viral on TikTok, here’s why and how you can replicate it at home.

The 2024 Paris Olympics Games are underway, with athletes from all walks of life and every corner of the globe coming together to compete across 329 events, each one striving to secure a Gold medal for their country.

Across social media, discussions about the Olympics, from results to controversy and more, have taken over. In particular, TikTok has become a hub for behind-the-scenes Olympics content, with many notable athletes from across the world posting outfit reveal videos and exclusive looks at the facilities, just to name a few.

However, instead of posting videos more related to the competition, Norwegian Olympian Henrik Christiansen has gone viral on TikTok for releasing multiple videos about his love for the Olympic Village’s chocolate muffin.

Dubbing himself the “Olympic muffin man,” Christiansen’s viral TikTok posts about the chocolate muffin have garnered millions of views and now have users all across the platform sharing their attempts at replicating the recipe for the Olympic Village chocolate muffins.

For those eager to try making these viral Olympic Village chocolate muffins, here is how.

How to make the Olympic Village chocolate muffin

While the Olympic Villager has not released an official recipe for the viral chocolate muffins, TikTok users have taken matters into their own hands by sharing their versions of the recipes used to replicate these Olympic Village treats.

For those wanting to create their version of the Olympic muffin, there are a variety of chocolate chip recipes that have been posted on TikTok that can be used.

Among the most popular is TikToker Elaeatz’s recipe, which includes the following ingredients:

1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tsp instant espresso powder

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

1/2 cup hot wat

As well as Elaetz’s recipe, other highly-viewed chocolate chip muffin recipes on TikTok can all be found under the tag here.