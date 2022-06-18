How to make highlights on Instagram

Making highlights on Instagram is a great way to show off some of your best story posts, or to draw your followers’ attention to certain information. Here’s how to make a highlight on Instagram.

Instagram is a hugely popular place for friends and family to stay connected, as well as for influencers to build a platform and establish a follower base.

If you’ve visited someone’s profile on Instagram, you’ve probably seen that they have what look like stories on their profile page, within circle icons.

These icons are called ‘highlights,’ and are a way for you to make some of your story posts a feature on your profile. This can be great for providing useful information for your followers, or just for collecting stories into certain categories so you can easily look back on your memories.

Here’s how to add highlights to your own profile.

How to create Instagram highlights

Creating a highlight for your profile is easy, and you’re able to add more than one, making it great for categorizing your stories.

To create a new highlight, do as follows:

Open Instagram. Go to your profile. Below your bio, click ‘Story Highlights.’ Click ‘New.’ Select the stories you want to include, then click ‘Next.’ Edit the cover image you want to use, and name your highlight. Click ‘Add’ or ‘Done’ to complete.

You can add more to your highlight by pressing on it on your profile page, tapping ‘Edit highlight,’ and adding the new posts.

Highlights are one of the best ways to customize your profile, and have proven to be a very useful tool for many.

If you want to know more about how to use Instagram, you can check out our other guides here:

