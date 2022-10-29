Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

Instagram polls are the easiest way to find out the general opinion of your followers — here’s how to make a poll on Instagram in 2022.

Instagram is still once of the most popular social media platforms in the world, allowing users to connect with friends, fans, and followers, and share images and videos from their lives with them.

Users can interact with content in a variety of different ways on the app, including by liking, sharing, and commenting on posts. In the case of stories, you are able to reply or react, as well as interact with certain stickers that are available.

Polls are a way for creators to find out the general overall opinion of their followers, allowing them to vote on a question through stories.

If you want to start a poll on Instagram, doing so is easy — here’s how.

How to make a poll on Instagram

Making a poll on Instagram for your story is a pretty straightforward process. Just make sure you have the app downloaded and are logged into your account, before doing as follows.

Open Instagram. Click on ‘Your story’ in the top left corner. Tap the camera option to take a new picture, or select an image from your gallery. At the top, click the sticker button. Select ‘Poll,’ or search for it using the bar at the top. In the ‘Ask a question’ field, write what you want your followers to vote on. Then, click on the options beneath to type your answers. You can add up to four responses. Click ‘Done.’

