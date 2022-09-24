Group chats on Snapchat are an ideal way to communicate with multiple different people at one time. Here’s how to make a group chat on Snapchat in 2022.

For many people, Snapchat is one of the main ways that they communicate with their friends; providing an easy way to send messages, photos, and videos to people, among a variety of other features.

You may find there are several people you stay in touch with regularly on the app, and while it’s simple to send the same message to multiple different people simultaneously, another option is to create a group chat where you can communicate with several different people at once.

Creating a Snapchat group is a simple process, so if you want to make one for you friends, here’s everything you need to know about how to do it.

Unsplash: May Gauthier Creating group chats on Snapchat is simple.

How to make a Snapchat group chat

Making your own group is super easy, all you need to know is who you want to add into the group. Then, just do as follows.

Open Snapchat. Swipe to the Chats screen on the left. In the bottom right corner, click on the blue new message button. Tap ‘New group.’ Name your group at the top of the page. Type your friends’ usernames to add them. Click ‘Chat with group.’

From there, you’ll be able to talk with your friends conveniently in one chat, making it more easy to communicate on the app than ever.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

How to remove someone from your Snapchat best friends list | How to allow camera access on Snapchat | How to make a public profile on Snapchat | How to make a private story on Snapchat | How to pin someone on Snapchat