How to know if someone unadded you on Snapchat

Snapchat doesn’t make it obvious when someone unfriends you, but there are some indicators that tell you if a user has unadded you. Here’s everything to know.

Multimedia instant messaging app Snapchat has become an essential part of many people’s social lives, as it offers a unique platform for connecting and sharing moments.

One of its features allows users to add friends, enabling more intimate exchanges of snaps and stories. However, digital relationships can shift, and there might come a time when you suspect someone has unadded or deleted you from their friend list.

While Snapchat doesn’t send out a direct notification when someone unadds or blocks you, there are subtle signs you can look for. Recognizing these signs is important, especially if you want to be aware of who has access to your shared content and who doesn’t.

How to tell if someone unadded you on Snapchat

If you suspect that someone has unfriended you on Snapchat, here are a few ways to check:

1. Check your chat history — When you open a chat with someone, if the person has removed you, the chat will still be there, but their Bitmoji will disappear. You also won’t be able to see their Snapchat score.

2. Try sending a snap — Send them a snap or a message. If it remains pending and doesn’t change to “delivered,” then it’s likely they’ve either unfriended you or blocked you.

3. Search for their username — Go to your Snapchat friend list and search for them. If they do not appear, then they either removed or blocked you.

4. Add them again — If you try to re-add them and you can, it’s a sign they unadded you. If they had blocked you, you wouldn’t be able to add them again.

If you want to learn more about Snapchat and how to use it, you can check out our other guides here:

