How to give someone a nickname in Instagram DMs

Instagram is embracing its direct messages by adding new features that users have been asking for – including the option to give friends nicknames.

In November 2024, Instagram released a new feature that allows users to give other users nicknames within the in-app chat feature, similar to Snapchat’s feature.

The new feature lets you add a nickname for yourself and your friends, which will only appear in your DM chats and won’t affect your username elsewhere.

According to Instagram: “You’re always in control and can change your nickname at any time, and you can decide who can change your nickname within a chat. By default, this is set to people you follow, but you can also change this so only you can update your nickname.”

How to give a friend a nickname on Instagram

If you want to get creative and give your friends some unique nicknames, it’s really easy to do so. Just follow these steps:

Open Instagram and go to your DMs by pressing the button at the top right corner of your feed page Open the group chat where you want to give someone a Nickname. Tap on the chat name at the top of your conversation. Then, tap on Nicknames and the username of the person you want to add a nickname for in the chat. Get creative with the nicknames – just make sure everyone is okay with them.

Instagram Instagram now lets users give friends nicknames within the messaging feature

If you can’t find the nickname option on your app, don’t worry! Instagram has not yet listed which countries will get these new features, but it’s slowly being rolled out worldwide. Just make sure your app is up to date so you don’t miss the release in your country.

