How to get your Reddit 2024 recap

Reddit Recap 2024 is now live, so you can see which subreddits and topics you engaged with most in the last year. Here’s what you need to know.

Whenever the calendar gets towards December, social media platforms start rolling out their yearly recaps for users. Sure, Spotify Wrapped might be the most notable and most popular of these. Yet, there are plenty of others to get involved with as well.

As we’re creeping towards the start of 2025, YouTube beat everyone to the punch by launching their 2024 recap for YouTube Music and Gaming. They’ve now been joined by Reddit, whose recap focuses on the subreddits you’ve followed, comments you’ve made, and posts you’ve, well, posted.

However, like the YouTube recap, this summary of the year is slightly hidden. You won’t be able to access it without a mobile app.

How to find 2024 Reddit Recap

That’s right, if you’re looking to get your hands on your 2024 recap, you’ve got to have the Reddit mobile app installed via either iOS or Android.

Once you’ve got that app sorted, simply log in, and click the animated banana in the top-right-hand corner. From there, you’ll be able to swipe through your activity of the previous 12 months.

It’ll show you things like the three subreddits you followed most, which community you closely followed but didn’t interact with, and what type of Redditor you are.

Open the Reddit mobile app Click the glowing banana in the top-right-hand corner Swipe to start the 2024 Reddit recap Enjoy!

Reddit You’ll find out your favorite subreddits, topics, and more in the recap!

As well as getting your personal recap, there are select subreddits that have community recaps too.

The ones that you’re likely to be interested in will appear at the end of your own summary. However, you don’t have to look through them if you don’t want to.

Spotify Wrapped is the recap that everyone is looking forward to next. However, we still don’t have a concrete date as to when that will go live.