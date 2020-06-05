How to get Where is your Soulmate filter on TikTok

The ‘Where is your Soulmate’ filter has become one of the most popular on TikTok, with thousands of users trying to find their one true love – but how do you actually get it?

The filter conveniently tells users their distance from their soulmate, ranging anywhere from “right behind you” to thousands of miles away, even sometimes suggesting that you have more than one!

Of course, there doesn’t seem to be any real science behind it, and it seems entirely arbitrary based on how the filter is feeling at the time.

How to get the Where is your soulmate filter on TikTok

Before opening TikTok to try out the filter, there’s something you need to know: it’s not actually on TikTok. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to grab it in the app, nonetheless.

Open the Instagram application (you might need to make account if you don't already have one) Head over to the 'effects' gallery. Select the 'Soulmate radar' from user erikasnacks. Make a video using that Where is your Soulmate filter. Click "Try it" and hold down the location button. The filter will scroll through the possible answers and there you go – that's how you get it! Share on TikTok from there, once you've finished up.

How to post Where is your soulmate filter from Instagram to TikTok

While, of course, you can just post the video to Instagram, it’s not quite as fun as joining in on the TikTok trend. So, all you have to do is save the completed video to your device and head over to TikTok and upload it there – it really is that simple.

Obviously, this won’t be the only filter that you can transfer from Instagram to TikTok as you can literally do it with any of them, just make sure to save anything you record to your device so you don't lose it!

Again, as it’s just a bit of fun, you need not put too much stock into your results – although, you never know...