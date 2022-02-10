The iconic blue tick on Instagram is the best way to identify legitimate accounts of public figures, celebrities, & brands, and is a coveted symbol for up-and-coming creators. Here’s how to get verified on Instagram.

Just like other platforms such as TikTok and Twitter, Instagram has verified badges that serve as a way to identify whether an account of a notable figure is legitimate. You’ll know if an account is verified if they have a small blue tick next to their username.

Many celebrities, brands, and influencers have that coveted badge on their profiles, and there are plenty of people trying to get one of their own. This could be because they’re a creator who’s on the rise, or because they are trying to prove that their account is real to combat the issue of fake accounts.

If you want to try and get your own blue tick, here’s how to apply.

How to apply for Instagram verification

You are able to apply for a verified badge from the Instagram app for Android and iPhone. Once you’ve made sure you are logged into the account you want to be verified, follow the steps below:

Click your profile in the bottom right corner. Tap the three lines in the top right, then go to ‘Settings.’ Click on the ‘Account‘ tab. Select ‘Request verification.’ Enter your name and submit a form of identification, before filling out the rest of the form and following the on-screen instructions.

Instagram notes that even if you submit a request, it doesn’t mean you will be verified, and adds that once you have been verified you can’t change your username.

Regarding when you’ll hear back about your application, Instagram explained: “Once we’ve reviewed your request, you’ll receive a notification in Activity up to 30 days after applying, letting you know whether your account has been verified or not.”

If your request is denied, you can apply again in 30 days.

What are the requirements for Instagram verification?

In order to be in with a chance of getting that blue tick, there are a few requirements your account must meet to be eligible, along with meeting the site’s terms and conditions.

According to Instagram’s website, your account must be:

Authentic — This means your account should represent a real person or registered business/entity.

This means your account should represent a real person or registered business/entity. Unique — Only one account per person or business can be verified, however, exceptions can be made for language-specific accounts.

Only one account per person or business can be verified, however, exceptions can be made for language-specific accounts. Complete — Your account must be active, public, and also have a bio and profile picture.

Your account must be active, public, and also have a bio and profile picture. Notable — Your account should represent a highly searched-for or well-known person, brand, or entity.

Guaranteeing a verified badge is difficult, but by making sure your account adheres to the above requirements, you put yourself in with a better chance of getting that sought-after tick.