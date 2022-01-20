How to get the viral ‘Who are my parents’ filter on TikTok

TikTok users are going viral with their videos of the popular ‘Who are my parents’ filter, which automatically generates two celebrity ‘parents’ for everyone that applies the effect.

Short-form video platform TikTok has a wealth of different effects from the weird to the wonderful, and users are going viral on a daily basis by trying out the platform’s popular filters.

In the past, this has included things like the Versailles Run filter which turns people into an animated lady running down a hall, to the Slow Zoom filter that people made their own music video-inspired clips out of.

The latest effect to go viral on the platform is the ‘Who are my parents’ filter, also called ‘Please adopt me.’

When you apply it, the filter will automatically generate the names of two celebrities who are your ‘parents,’ and many people who have participated in the trend have gone viral thanks to just how similar they look to the app’s suggestions.

If you want to find out who your famous ‘parents’ are, here’s how to do so.

How to use the ‘Who are my parents’ TikTok filter

This popular filter by Allan Gregorio is fortunately available right from TikTok, so you won’t need to use any third-party apps to participate in this trend.

To find and use the filter, do as follows:

Launch TikTok. Go to the ‘Discover’ tab. In the search bar at the top, type ‘Please adopt me,’ and search. Next to the filter in the results, tap the pink camera button to open the camera. The filter should be automatically applied. Press the record button, and wait for the filter to land on your result.

Although the filter appears to be random, people have been finding that the results have been uncannily accurate, and their videos are going viral as a result.