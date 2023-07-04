How to get the viral ‘when will you break up’ filter on TikTok

A savage TikTok filter is going viral on the app, as it tells users when they will break up with their partner. Here’s everything to know about how to get it.

TikTok is a standout platform known for its unique and entertaining features, which include the huge range of different filters and effects that are available for its millions of users.

These effects often end up sparking viral trends which take over the social media app, and get thousands of people to participate.

The latest one to gain traction on TikTok is the ‘when will you break up’ filter. As the name suggests, it is meant to predict the future of the user’s relationship, whether it’s going to last for years or if a breakup is just around the corner.

Creators are using the popular filter alongside Taylor Swift’s iconic hit song ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,’ which fits perfectly with the breakup drama. If you want to try the effect for yourself, here’s how.

How to get the ‘when will you break up’ filter on TikTok

You are able to access the ‘when will you break up’ filter from within the TikTok app — just do as follows:

Open TikTok. Click on the plus button to open the camera. Tap on ‘Effects’ in the bottom left corner. Click on the magnifying glass, and search ‘When will you break up.’ Select the filter of the same name by tapping it. It should show a little pink box. Point the camera at your face, and tap the screen to activate the filter. Wait for the effect to predict when you and your partner will break up.

Like many things on the internet, it should be noted that this filter is meant for entertainment purposes and should not be taken seriously, as the results are completely randomized.

