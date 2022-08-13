How to get the viral Pingu ‘Noot Noot’ filter on TikTok

TikTok users are loving a popular filter inspired by the animated character Pingu — here’s how to try it out for yourself and join in on the trend.

Just about everyone has used a filter or effect throughout their time on TikTok, with a huge selection of different things to choose from, and new ones being added on a regular basis.

Effects have consisted of everything from simple makeup effects and aesthetic filters, to bizarre green screen creations that allow users to put themselves in different scenes.

One filter that has been popular on the app throughout August is the ‘Noot Noot’ filter inspired by the animated character Pingu, a stop-motion children’s show that has become a staple of many people’s childhoods.

The Noot Noot filter allows you to wear the animated face of Pingu, and many users have been pairing it with a sound from Edward Edwin mimicking the way Pingu speaks.

How to use Pingu Noot Noot filter on TikTok

While some popular effects require you to go through third-party apps like Instagram and Snapchat, the Pingu filter is fortunately easily accessible through the app itself. To use it, simply do as follows:

Open TikTok. Click the plus button to start a new video. Tap on ‘Effects,’ and then the magnifying glass icon. Search ‘Pingu Noot Noot.’ Tap on the result with the same name. Click the screen again to make the search box disappear, then point the camera at your face to activate the filter. Pout your lips to activate the classic ‘Noot Noot’ animation.

Users have been loving this adorable filter, and it looks like it could continue to be popular on the platform for months to come.