How to get the viral Mini Me filter on TikTok

TikTok users are loving a hyper-realistic AI filter nicknamed ‘Mini Me,’ as it allows you to see a child version of yourself. Here’s how you can try it for yourself.

Short-form video app TikTok is filled with visual trends and digital magic, and AI filters that reimagine us in different forms are all the rage right now.

Over the past few months, users have been obsessed with an eerie ‘old age’ filter which depicts what you would look like in the distant future using artificial intelligence.

Now, TikTokers are going gaga over the ‘Mini Me’ effect, an AI-driven sensation that takes you on a nostalgic trip to your childhood by generating hyper-realistic images of you as a kid.

With just eight pictures from your camera roll, the filter transforms you into a child version of yourself, as it accurately reflects distinct facial features like eyes, mouth, and nose. Here’s how you can try it.

How to try the Mini Me filter on TikTok

The ‘Mini Me’ filter is available on a free app called Remini. After you download it, just simply follow these steps:

Open Remini and click ‘AI Photos’ at the bottom. Upload eight photos of yourself from your camera roll. Select your gender. Choose the model photo of the child. Press ‘Use this model image.’ Wait for the photos to generate. Save the images you like to your camera roll.

As this filter continues to gain traction on TikTok, now would be the perfect time to try it out and showcase your results on the social media platform.

