How to get the viral DNA Test filter on TikTok

TikTok users are going crazy over a DNA test filter that guesses your ethnicity based on your facial features. Here’s everything to know about how to get the viral effect.

TikTok is renowned for its viral trends and engaging filters, which can generate millions of views, and get countless users to try them out in new videos.

One of the latest crazes on the app right now is the DNA Test effect. This filter, based on machine learning algorithms, analyzes a person’s facial features and offers a playful guess about their potential ethnicity or ancestral background.

The filter’s algorithm assesses various aspects of a user’s face, such as eye shape, skin tone, and facial structure, and then correlates these features with ethnic traits.

So far, over 507,000 videos have featured this effect, as users are curious to see what it predicts about their ancestry based on their appearance. If you want to try it yourself, here’s how to do it.

How to use the DNA Test filter on TikTok

You can easily access the DNA Test filter from within the TikTok app by doing the following:

Open TikTok and tap on the magnifying glass. Type ‘DNA Test filter’ in the search bar. Find a video that has used the filter. It will say ‘DNA Test’ with an orange star above their username. Click on it and tap ‘Use this effect.’ Place your face in the camera. Press the record button and wait for the filter to guess your ethnicity.

Remember, while this viral TikTok filter is a fun way to engage with the idea of ancestry, it’s not a substitute for genuine ancestry or ethnicity tests.

