How to get the Tim Burton filter going viral on TikTok

TikTok users are going viral by using a Tim Burton-style filter which turns you into one of the filmmaker’s spooky characters. Here’s how to get it.

The use of filters on TikTok is a brilliant way to enhance your videos, making them more dynamic and entertaining to watch. They can dramatically change the look and feel of your content, offering a range of fun, engaging, and sometimes surprising effects.

One filter that has proven to be particularly popular on the app is the ‘Tim Burton’ filter. The effect lets you tap into the eccentric and enchanting world of the filmmaker, giving your videos a creative edge.

Article continues after ad

It turns you into a playful gothic-style character with baggy eyes, pale skin and long eyelashes, similar to the animator’s iconic characters from Beetlejuice, Corpse Bride, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

If you’re looking to indulge in Burton’s quirky aesthetics and give your videos an artistic twist, here’s how you can try out the popular filter.

How to use the Tim Burton filter on TikTok

To get this filter, you will need to download a free app called AI Mirror. Once you’ve installed it, simply follow these steps:

Article continues after ad

Open AI Mirror. Scroll down to ‘Comic,’ and keep scrolling until you find the ‘Dark Gothic’ effect. Select this and allow access to your photos. Upload a photo of yourself. Crop the image and click ‘Draw.’ Wait for the photo to generate, and save it when it’s ready.

To make a video where it swipes between your before and after photo, open TikTok and type ‘Tim Burton Filter’ in the search bar. Click on the first video you see and press ‘CapCut – Try this template.’

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

You will then be redirected to CapCut, where you can add the before and after images. Once you’ve done that, save the video and upload it to TikTok.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

Article continues after ad

How to use TikTok’s AI face filter | How to get the fake smile filter on TikTok | How to get the Red Dress filter on TikTok | How to get TikTok’s viral Polaroid filter | How to get the Lego AI filter on TikTok